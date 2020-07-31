Precipio Inc. (PRPO) – The -250.0% Downside Potential Remains

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) is 241.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRPO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.77% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -250.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -250.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 437.63% and 498.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95.0 million and changing 469.11% at the moment leaves the stock 370.16% off its SMA200. PRPO registered 139.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 262.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.18.

The stock witnessed a 392.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 850.44%, and is 438.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 112.38% over the week and 36.86% over the month.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $99.26M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1172.73% and 78.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.20%).

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precipio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $900k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 79.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Precipio Inc. (PRPO), with 150.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 2.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.62M, and float is at 10.98M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 2.61% of the Float.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Precipio Inc. (PRPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sabet Ahmed Zaki, the company’s Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Sabet Ahmed Zaki bought 281 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $0.96 per share for a total of $270.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4207.0 shares.

Precipio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Sabet Ahmed Zaki (Chief Operations Officer) bought a total of 169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $1.60 per share for $270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4376.0 shares of the PRPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, DANIELI ILAN (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,585 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $2482.0. The insider now directly holds 18,176 shares of Precipio Inc. (PRPO).