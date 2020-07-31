QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) down -65.33% since start of the year

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is -65.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $5.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The QEP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is 7.81% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.07 million and changing -17.02% at the moment leaves the stock -27.68% off its SMA200. QEP registered -68.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.73%.

The stock witnessed a 20.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.21%, and is -6.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 10.64% over the month.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $387.11M and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.96. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 494.29% and -70.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.40% this year.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.10M, and float is at 219.51M with Short Float at 3.83%.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRICE DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRICE DAVID A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

QEP Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.70 per share for $25485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the QEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, TRICE DAVID A (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $41400.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) that is trading -42.43% down over the past 12 months. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is -5.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.