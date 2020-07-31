Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) is -16.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $6.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The RFP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -27.64% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is 36.26% and 53.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing 14.33% at the moment leaves the stock 20.72% off its SMA200. RFP registered -42.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3589 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3744.

The stock witnessed a 66.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.64%, and is 26.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.86% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $296.35M and $2.82B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.89% and -45.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $628M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 90.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.10M, and float is at 86.39M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 88.89% of the Float.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kilgour Lori, the company’s SVP, Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Kilgour Lori bought 3,078 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $3.99 per share for a total of $12274.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75361.0 shares.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Theriault Luc (SVP, Wood Products) bought a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $3.15 per share for $9850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71212.0 shares of the RFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Ouellet Daniel (SVP Human Resources) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $3.47 for $5205.0. The insider now directly holds 93,340 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) that is trading -0.49% down over the past 12 months. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) is -5.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.3% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.