Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEEL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 19.01% and 10.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.0 million and changing 27.16% at the moment leaves the stock 30.64% off its SMA200. SEEL registered -28.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1340 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9094.

The stock witnessed a 23.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.06%, and is 12.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.77% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $61.76M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 197.97% and -36.87% from its 52-week high.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Analyst Forecasts

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.80% this year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL), with 7.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.24% while institutional investors hold 9.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.95M, and float is at 37.93M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 8.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with over 2.07 million shares valued at $1.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.60% of the SEEL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.08 million shares valued at $0.53 million to account for 2.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sabby Management, LLC which holds 0.51 million shares representing 1.13% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $0.21 million.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.