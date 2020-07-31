Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) is 101.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $19.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNOA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is 28.43% and 26.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -10.20% at the moment leaves the stock 60.07% off its SMA200. SNOA registered 30.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.78.

The stock witnessed a 23.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.23%, and is 28.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.95% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $17.95M and $18.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.26% and -55.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.80%).

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), with 28.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 10.83% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.68% of the Float.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.