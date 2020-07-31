Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) is -2.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $2.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The TANH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is 11.72% and 36.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 29.14% off its SMA200. TANH registered 25.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3836 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2059.

The stock witnessed a 44.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.67%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.75% over the week and 11.67% over the month.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $49.95M and $49.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.28% and -30.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.70% this year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), with 11.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.83% while institutional investors hold 4.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.85M, and float is at 17.11M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 2.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.77% of the TANH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 31503.0 shares valued at $33078.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 11779.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $12367.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 5703.0 with a market value of $5988.0.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FMC Corporation (FMC) that is trading 21.88% up over the past 12 months. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is -27.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.96% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.