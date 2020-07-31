The decline in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) is -88.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $18.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The WLL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -305.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -22.14% and -32.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.1 million and changing -3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -74.91% off its SMA200. WLL registered -95.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2191 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7803.

The stock witnessed a -28.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.63%, and is -22.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $75.62M and $1.43B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 224.40% and -95.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.25 with sales reaching $143.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.00% year-over-year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), with 653.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 105.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.39M, and float is at 90.76M with Short Float at 33.94%. Institutions hold 104.46% of the Float.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doty Philip Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Doty Philip Edward sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $1145.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24975.0 shares.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -73.02% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -45.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.38% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.07.