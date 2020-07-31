These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPTT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.93% off the consensus price target high of $1200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 99.93% higher than the price target low of $1200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is 17.55% and 34.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 10.39% at the moment leaves the stock 11.11% off its SMA200. OPTT registered -48.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7117 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5917.

The stock witnessed a 20.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.45%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.01% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $15.36M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.36% and -63.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.70%).

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Analyst Forecasts

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), with 26.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 2.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.12M, and float is at 16.98M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 2.52% of the Float.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEIN KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEIN KEVIN bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $1.53 per share for a total of $45900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.