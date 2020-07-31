THMO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Now

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) is 41.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The THMO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.63% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.63% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.21, the stock is 26.12% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 36.48% at the moment leaves the stock 23.48% off its SMA200. THMO registered 108.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.50.

The stock witnessed a 11.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.95%, and is 25.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.15% over the week and 10.78% over the month.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $40.61M and $13.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is -92.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.98% and -56.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.20%).

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 98.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.70% in year-over-year returns.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO), with 769.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.10% while institutional investors hold 4.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.14M, and float is at 3.38M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 4.07% of the Float.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Xu Xiaochun, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Xu Xiaochun bought 683,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $3.33 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.