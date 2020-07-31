Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 358.15% Change This Year

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) is 358.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $12.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLSA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.52% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.37, the stock is 37.31% and 71.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 19.06% at the moment leaves the stock 221.35% off its SMA200. TLSA registered 260.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 394.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.33.

The stock witnessed a 92.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 346.57%, and is 40.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.48% over the week and 13.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 703.25% and -1.90% from its 52-week high.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), with institutional investors hold 13.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.28M, and float is at 10.11M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 13.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC with over 16181.0 shares valued at $33009.0. The investor’s holdings represent 3.20% of the TLSA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 13434.0 shares valued at $27405.0 to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 3700.0 shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $7548.0, while PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 2000.0 with a market value of $4080.0.