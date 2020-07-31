Top attractive stock of the week – Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) is -81.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.59 and a high of $54.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The SONN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is -9.92% and -21.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 10.23% at the moment leaves the stock -74.51% off its SMA200. SONN registered -85.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5040 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.5518.

The stock witnessed a -20.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.04%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.21% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has around 587 employees, a market worth around $27.70M and $28.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.36% and -94.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-436.50%).

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN), with 15.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 0.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.52M, and float is at 8.51M with Short Float at 6.54%. Institutions hold 0.52% of the Float.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.