TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Volatility At 13.25%, Should You Add A Position?

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is -18.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -76.36% lower than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is 33.52% and 37.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing 16.17% at the moment leaves the stock 16.21% off its SMA200. TRUE registered -23.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8784.

The stock witnessed a 50.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.56%, and is 32.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.25% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 709 employees, a market worth around $425.60M and $351.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.96% and -28.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $53.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.90% year-over-year.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), with 10.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.85% while institutional investors hold 100.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.02M, and float is at 96.17M with Short Float at 11.21%. Institutions hold 90.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 18.63 million shares valued at $45.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.36% of the TRUE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with 10.3 million shares valued at $24.92 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 9.73 million shares representing 9.07% and valued at over $23.54 million, while United Services Automobile Association holds 8.43% of the shares totaling 9.04 million with a market value of $21.88 million.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Simon Edward, the company’s EVP, Dealer Solutions. SEC filings show that Smith Simon Edward sold 3,457 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $8995.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Smith Simon Edward (EVP, Dealer Sales & Service) sold a total of 3,943 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $2.24 per share for $8851.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Darrow Michael (President & CEO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.33 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 798,636 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading -59.65% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 32.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.41% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.88.