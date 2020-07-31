U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) stock Surged by 11.96% yesterday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) is 95.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $8.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The USX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -96.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.83, the stock is 47.16% and 65.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 11.96% at the moment leaves the stock 98.03% off its SMA200. USX registered 93.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.97.

The stock witnessed a 63.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.46%, and is 35.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.96% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has around 8572 employees, a market worth around $496.91M and $1.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.39. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.94% and 11.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $443.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), with 19.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.50% while institutional investors hold 97.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.22M, and float is at 22.31M with Short Float at 9.83%. Institutions hold 58.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with over 3.34 million shares valued at $11.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.93% of the USX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.09 million shares valued at $6.98 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $5.52 million, while Towle & Company holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $3.74 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pate Lisa M, the company’s Trustee & Managing GP. SEC filings show that Pate Lisa M sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $7.04 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.46 million shares.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Pate Lisa M (Trustee & Managing GP) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $6.11 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.48 million shares of the USX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Beizer Jon (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $4.95 for $29676.0. The insider now directly holds 30,354 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX).