Urban One Inc. (UONEK) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 72.67% Upside

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) is -13.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The UONEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 72.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -5.69% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -12.30% at the moment leaves the stock 0.84% off its SMA200. UONEK registered -26.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4405.

The stock witnessed a -14.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.61%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.20% over the week and 11.80% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $130.99M and $433.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.81% and -76.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Analyst Forecasts

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONEK), with 140.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 37.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.23M, and float is at 19.64M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 37.45% of the Float.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -15.38% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 95.0% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.