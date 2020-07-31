What should you know before buying stock in Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is 227.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.16 and a high of $33.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $31.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84%.

Currently trading at $33.80, the stock is 15.78% and 45.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock 141.32% off its SMA200. FUTU registered 198.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.55.

The stock witnessed a 42.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 203.14%, and is 23.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 847 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $169.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.01 and Fwd P/E is 42.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.22% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $45.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.80% year-over-year.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 10.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.46M, and float is at 42.31M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 9.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 2.57 million shares valued at $24.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.47% of the FUTU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 95000.0 shares valued at $0.9 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are General Atlantic, LLC which holds 55000.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $0.52 million, while Aperio Group LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 31045.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.