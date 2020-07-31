Which institution holds the most shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is 97.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $28.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $13.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -112.62% lower than the price target low of $6.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.97, the stock is 0.32% and 15.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 5.96% at the moment leaves the stock 59.42% off its SMA200. APRN registered 47.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 216.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.55.

The stock witnessed a 16.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.66%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 1672 employees, a market worth around $181.58M and $414.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 545.27% and -55.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.80%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.13 with sales reaching $102.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), with 174.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 44.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.31M, and float is at 7.84M with Short Float at 22.82%. Institutions hold 43.58% of the Float.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DPH Holdings Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DPH Holdings Ltd bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $11.32 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.52 million shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that DPH Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $10.96 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.51 million shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, DPH Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 56,460 shares at an average price of $8.88 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,500,090 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).