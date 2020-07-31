Which Institutions Own Shares In Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)?

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) is -37.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $3.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZSAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is 11.46% and 6.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing 14.48% at the moment leaves the stock -15.53% off its SMA200. ZSAN registered -67.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8586 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8412.

The stock witnessed a 10.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.39%, and is 8.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.16% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 134.59% and -70.40% from its 52-week high.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), with 125.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 25.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.36M, and float is at 48.66M with Short Float at 12.13%. Institutions hold 25.89% of the Float.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.