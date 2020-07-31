Who are the Institutional Holders in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) is 40.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.2% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 35.97% and 50.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.65 million and changing 32.17% at the moment leaves the stock 64.82% off its SMA200. SYN registered 48.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5089 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4286.

The stock witnessed a 38.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.55%, and is 32.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.17% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 181.68% and 11.00% from its 52-week high.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN), with 24.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 8.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.26M, and float is at 18.13M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 8.72% of the Float.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, the company’s CEO and CFO. SEC filings show that SHALLCROSS STEVEN A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $20785.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.