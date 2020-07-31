Who is the Top Investor In Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) is 57.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLIN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is 24.68% and 35.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 8.48% at the moment leaves the stock 68.82% off its SMA200. BLIN registered 29.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8477 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3823.

The stock witnessed a 43.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.10%, and is 11.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 12.62% over the month.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $8.48M and $11.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.76. Profit margin for the company is 58.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 356.51% and -21.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-297.40%).

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN), with 320.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.40% while institutional investors hold 4.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.35M, and float is at 3.18M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 4.11% of the Float.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.