Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) is -20.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 57.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -17.03% and -30.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 7.55% at the moment leaves the stock -13.91% off its SMA200. MRNS registered 55.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2961 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2154.

The stock witnessed a -32.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.18%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.75% over the week and 10.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.31% and -51.14% from its 52-week high.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), with 542.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 70.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.66M, and float is at 72.81M with Short Float at 11.38%. Institutions hold 70.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VR Adviser, LLC with over 6.5 million shares valued at $13.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.32% of the MRNS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lion Point Capital, LP with 6.37 million shares valued at $12.94 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC which holds 6.2 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $12.59 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 5.94 million with a market value of $12.06 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Edward F, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Smith Edward F sold 2,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $2.05 per share for a total of $4879.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17717.0 shares.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Braunstein Scott (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $1.25 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the MRNS stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS): Who are the competitors?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is -56.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.32% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.