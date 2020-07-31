Why Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is 152.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $4.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATOS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is 3.65% and 19.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -8.97% at the moment leaves the stock 102.58% off its SMA200. ATOS registered 90.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6629 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1412.

The stock witnessed a 4.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.65%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.00% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 424.50% and -15.57% from its 52-week high.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), with 52.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 3.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.21M, and float is at 9.18M with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 3.06% of the Float.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.