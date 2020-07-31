Why should you buy stock in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is 67.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 71.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is 4.36% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.32 million and changing 8.33% at the moment leaves the stock 61.89% off its SMA200. IDEX registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6223 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8468.

The stock witnessed a -28.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 137.38%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 13.30% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $241.33M and $18.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 418.12% and -64.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 40.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 7.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.86M, and float is at 139.24M with Short Float at 15.37%. Institutions hold 5.96% of the Float.