Why Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is the topic of conversation today

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) is 161.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $4.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAOP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.76% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is 255.57% and 256.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 109.25 million and changing 331.50% at the moment leaves the stock 196.32% off its SMA200. TAOP registered 124.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 125.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.48.

The stock witnessed a 212.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 285.96%, and is 266.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 103.82% over the week and 31.71% over the month.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $387.20M and $13.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 373.12% and 81.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.50%).

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -310.60% this year.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Taoping Inc. (TAOP), with 17.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.20% while institutional investors hold 0.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.79M, and float is at 26.19M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Taoping Inc. (TAOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.