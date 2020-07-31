Will Eros International Plc (EROS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is -8.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The EROS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is -9.61% and -6.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.93 million and changing -18.16% at the moment leaves the stock 12.68% off its SMA200. EROS registered 87.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3014 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8308.

The stock witnessed a -1.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.96%, and is -11.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.24% over the week and 10.35% over the month.

Eros International Plc (EROS) has around 396 employees, a market worth around $414.38M and $196.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.52. Distance from 52-week low is 182.73% and -36.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Eros International Plc (EROS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eros International Plc (EROS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eros International Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $69.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1400.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Eros International Plc (EROS) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Eros International Plc (EROS), with 9.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.89% while institutional investors hold 36.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.30M, and float is at 120.22M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 33.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paradice Investment Management, LLC with over 5.9 million shares valued at $9.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the EROS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jeereddi Investments, LP with 5.86 million shares valued at $9.66 million to account for 9.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.76 million shares representing 6.05% and valued at over $6.21 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $4.99 million.

Eros International Plc (EROS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) that is trading -87.33% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.31% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.