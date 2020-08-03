A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) is 14.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.29 and a high of $8.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRBP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.33% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 65.17% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.27, the stock is -12.80% and -15.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -6.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.07% off its SMA200. CRBP registered 4.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.36.

The stock witnessed a -25.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.15%, and is -9.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $447.24M and $36.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.58% and -28.58% from its 52-week high.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $2.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -76.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), with 3.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 43.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.27M, and float is at 63.84M with Short Float at 21.88%. Institutions hold 41.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.77 million shares valued at $30.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the CRBP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with 5.05 million shares valued at $26.44 million to account for 6.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $18.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $18.63 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Millian Craig Stuart, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Millian Craig Stuart bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $8500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12000.0 shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Cohen Yuval (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $3.49 per share for $15007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71090.0 shares of the CRBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Discordia Robert Paul (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 2,840 shares at an average price of $3.54 for $10054.0. The insider now directly holds 35,490 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading -36.16% down over the past 12 months. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is -7.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.18% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.11.