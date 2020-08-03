A peek at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who has invested in It?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is -10.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.38% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.73% higher than the price target low of $2.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 1.30% and 4.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 3.98% off its SMA200. UUUU registered -3.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6260 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5091.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is -8.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $196.64M and $4.59M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.23% and -27.23% from its 52-week high.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $850k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.30% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), with 6.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.35% while institutional investors hold 24.61% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 23.29% of the Float.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -5.87% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.19% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.57.