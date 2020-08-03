Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) makes 13.43% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is -68.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $1.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.23% higher than the price target low of $0.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 12.50% and 11.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.05 million and changing 18.75% at the moment leaves the stock -27.53% off its SMA200. ACST registered -69.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6740 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5912.

The stock witnessed a 45.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.81%, and is 13.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 204.00% and -75.32% from its 52-week high.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.29% while institutional investors hold 6.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.49M, and float is at 84.12M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 6.09% of the Float.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -15.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.95% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.