Analysts suggest Aphria Inc. (APHA) could spike 48.93% in a year

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) is -8.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The APHA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $6.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.93% off the consensus price target high of $9.36 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.78% higher than the price target low of $5.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is -2.30% and 4.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.88 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 11.73% off its SMA200. APHA registered -8.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6563 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0080.

The stock witnessed a 9.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.86%, and is -6.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.97. Distance from 52-week low is 144.87% and -37.17% from its 52-week high.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aphria Inc. (APHA) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aphria Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/09/2020.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA), with 8.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.84% while institutional investors hold 14.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.59M, and float is at 267.05M with Short Float at 14.60%. Institutions hold 14.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.22 million shares valued at $19.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.16% of the APHA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.08 million shares valued at $18.6 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Intact Investment Management, Inc. which holds 1.09 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $4.69 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $3.2 million.