APDN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Now

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) is 138.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $19.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The APDN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.38% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is 10.67% and 13.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.57 million and changing 14.81% at the moment leaves the stock 61.50% off its SMA200. APDN registered -20.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.46.

The stock witnessed a 29.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.83%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.29% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $48.70M and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 296.83% and -49.21% from its 52-week high.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.00% in year-over-year returns.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), with 765.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.45% while institutional investors hold 23.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.68M, and float is at 3.95M with Short Float at 10.17%. Institutions hold 19.80% of the Float.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Montgomery William W, the company’s ex 5% owner. SEC filings show that Montgomery William W bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Montgomery William W (5% owner) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $5.25 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the APDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Montgomery William W (5% Owner) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $5.25 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN).