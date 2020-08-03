Atento S.A. (ATTO) – The 38.47% Upside Potential Remains

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) is -42.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $17.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATTO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $13.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.56% off the consensus price target high of $57.81 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -84.73% lower than the price target low of $4.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is 12.38% and 29.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 16.95% at the moment leaves the stock -17.11% off its SMA200. ATTO registered -30.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.27.

The stock witnessed a 44.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.42%, and is 12.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.93% over the week and 16.29% over the month.

Atento S.A. (ATTO) has around 149129 employees, a market worth around $590.18M and $1.65B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.17% and -52.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Atento S.A. (ATTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atento S.A. (ATTO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atento S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.41 with sales reaching $302.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -551.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year.

Atento S.A. (ATTO) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Atento S.A. (ATTO), with 145.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 76.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.18M, and float is at 20.56M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 75.82% of the Float.