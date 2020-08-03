Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 98.17% Upside

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is 126.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $22.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.17% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.17% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is -12.05% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 77.90% off its SMA200. CARV registered 77.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.16.

The stock witnessed a -24.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 168.29%, and is -6.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.54% over the week and 13.31% over the month.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $20.96M and $22.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 340.00% and -76.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (111.90%).

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -209.40% this year.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.62% while institutional investors hold 27.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.70M, and float is at 1.35M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 9.83% of the Float.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV): Who are the competitors?

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is -44.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 89.44% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2660.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.