Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) picks momentum as shares drop -7.87%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR) is -72.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -62.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -13.51% and -20.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.77 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -57.49% off its SMA200. CDR registered -68.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.71%.

The stock witnessed a -21.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.14%, and is -7.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.96% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $74.17M and $149.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.92% and -77.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $32.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Top Institutional Holders

201 institutions hold shares in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.69% while institutional investors hold 92.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.37M, and float is at 77.29M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 88.31% of the Float.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mays Philip, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mays Philip sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $3.01 per share for a total of $75368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) that is trading 0.75% up over the past 12 months. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is -52.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -88.39% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.