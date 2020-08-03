Check out this: BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is on the verge of a huge rally

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is -53.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 60.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is 1.02% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.23 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -34.22% off its SMA200. BGCP registered -47.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7757 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5568.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.14%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.90 and Fwd P/E is 4.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.82% and -54.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $485.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), with 29.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.19% while institutional investors hold 64.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 358.00M, and float is at 283.93M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 59.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.44 million shares valued at $69.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the BGCP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cardinal Capital Management LLC with 15.26 million shares valued at $38.45 million to account for 4.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 14.76 million shares representing 4.73% and valued at over $37.18 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 12.51 million with a market value of $31.52 million.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading 34.47% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.95% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.