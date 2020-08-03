China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) is -51.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The SXTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -17.26% and -15.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing -5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -43.93% off its SMA200. SXTC registered -83.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.61k.

The stock witnessed a -21.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.04%, and is -9.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $11.00M and $6.31M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.61% and -86.56% from its 52-week high.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC), with 11.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.21% while institutional investors hold 31.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.73M, and float is at 7.86M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 15.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 2.15 million shares valued at $1.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.75% of the SXTC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.6 million shares valued at $0.34 million to account for 2.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 24312.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $13617.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 20000.0 with a market value of $11202.0.