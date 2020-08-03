Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is 71.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $7.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -149.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.98, the stock is 37.85% and 47.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 39.94% off its SMA200. CYH registered 149.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.31% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.1M.

The stock witnessed a 59.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.86%, and is 27.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $602.08M and $12.86B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.21% and -33.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $2.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), with 7.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.21% while institutional investors hold 98.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.30M, and float is at 111.38M with Short Float at 11.08%. Institutions hold 92.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 27.48 million shares valued at $91.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.97% of the CYH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.39 million shares valued at $54.73 million to account for 13.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.5 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $21.69 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $15.21 million.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DINKINS MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DINKINS MICHAEL bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.04 per share for a total of $10096.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48257.0 shares.

Community Health Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that SMITH WAYNE T (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 215,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $2.18 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.84 million shares of the CYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, SMITH WAYNE T (Chairman & CEO) acquired 489,250 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 3,621,332 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 15.32% up over the past 12 months. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is 15.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.