DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is 89.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $13.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRIO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.33% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -55.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is 76.21% and 86.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing 53.66% at the moment leaves the stock 88.04% off its SMA200. DRIO registered 10.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 61.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.04.

The stock witnessed a 85.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.64%, and is 55.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.17% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $44.14M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 310.60% and -5.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.70%).

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DarioHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.4 with sales reaching $1.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.57% while institutional investors hold 14.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.09M, and float is at 2.59M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 9.12% of the Float.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STERN ADAM K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STERN ADAM K bought 639 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $6.66 per share for a total of $4256.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19049.0 shares.