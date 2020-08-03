Dissecting BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) top performing stock: Get the Stats

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) is 31.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $14.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSIG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.35% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.44, the stock is 5.40% and 22.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 45.33% off its SMA200. BSIG registered 34.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.99.

The stock witnessed a 9.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.68%, and is 12.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has around 936 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $794.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.80 and Fwd P/E is 7.50. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.30% and -8.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.60%).

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $170.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), with 813.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 110.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.10M, and float is at 80.03M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 109.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 20.0 million shares valued at $127.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.71% of the BSIG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 8.51 million shares valued at $54.36 million to account for 10.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.34 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $34.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 4.38 million with a market value of $27.96 million.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahoney Daniel K., the company’s Head of Finance/PAO. SEC filings show that Mahoney Daniel K. sold 1,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $12344.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9867.0 shares.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that YANG GUANG (President and CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $10.10 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the BSIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, YANG GUANG (President and CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 75,001 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG).