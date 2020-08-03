Here are the top Institutional holders of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is 29.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.92% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.83, the stock is 1.01% and 2.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock 22.16% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -8.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.71.

The stock witnessed a 15.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.23%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $107.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.16% and -13.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $102.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 656.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), with 30.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.57% while institutional investors hold 87.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.06M, and float is at 116.00M with Short Float at 15.99%. Institutions hold 68.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.38 million shares valued at $59.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.66% of the SGMO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.55 million shares valued at $54.49 million to account for 6.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 5.94 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $37.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 4.85 million with a market value of $30.88 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that PARKER H STEWART (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $5.20 per share for $15585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13000.0 shares of the SGMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Zakrzewski Joseph S (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $24950.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 13.01% up over the past 12 months. PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) is 34.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.82% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.71.