Here is a breakdown of the Trinseo S.A. (TSE) stock performance

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is -41.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.16 and a high of $50.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -55.0% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.70, the stock is -7.62% and -4.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -22.81% off its SMA200. TSE registered -40.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.62% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.59M.

The stock witnessed a 0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.94%, and is -9.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $834.58M and $3.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.21 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.25% and -56.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinseo S.A. (TSE) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinseo S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $747.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.90% in year-over-year returns.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Trinseo S.A. (TSE), with 288.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 109.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.50M, and float is at 37.33M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 108.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 7.8 million shares valued at $172.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.90% of the TSE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.05 million shares valued at $109.53 million to account for 14.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 2.29 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $41.39 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $36.62 million.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Trinseo S.A. (TSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 310,510 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $21.81 per share for a total of $6.77 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.8 million shares.

Trinseo S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD (10% Owner) sold a total of 310,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $21.81 per share for $6.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.8 million shares of the TSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.63 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 7,804,044 shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE).

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kraton Corporation (KRA) that is trading -54.98% down over the past 12 months. Celanese Corporation (CE) is -10.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.