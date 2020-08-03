Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) down -55.90% since start of the year

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is -55.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOTH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -0.33% and -0.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -29.49% off its SMA200. HOTH registered -50.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6843 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5061.

The stock witnessed a 5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.31%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.18% and -62.34% from its 52-week high.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), with 6.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.33% while institutional investors hold 0.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.25M, and float is at 8.33M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 0.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31421.0 shares valued at $96148.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.23% of the HOTH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 22856.0 shares valued at $58968.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Reilly Financial Advisors, LLC which holds 4424.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $11413.0, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 806.0 with a market value of $2466.0.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayes Anthony, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hayes Anthony sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.