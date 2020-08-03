Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HBP Stock Is Going Next

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) is 45.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $8.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.35% off the consensus price target high of $8.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.35% higher than the price target low of $8.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is 79.35% and 72.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.42 million and changing 34.94% at the moment leaves the stock 61.24% off its SMA200. HBP registered -13.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 56.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1639.

The stock witnessed a 107.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.10%, and is 83.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.81% over the week and 13.31% over the month.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) has around 1364 employees, a market worth around $61.15M and $817.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 354.36% and -19.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huttig Building Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $222M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.74% while institutional investors hold 56.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.90M, and float is at 19.67M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 44.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Weber, Alan W. with over 2.46 million shares valued at $1.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the HBP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Paradigm Capital Management with 2.04 million shares valued at $1.43 million to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. which holds 1.22 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $0.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $0.48 million.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fishbein David, the company’s EVP & Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Fishbein David sold 22,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $2.01 per share for a total of $45950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Huttig Building Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Fishbein David (EVP & Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 23,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $2.01 per share for $46929.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the HBP stock.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 76.67% up over the past 12 months. Pool Corporation (POOL) is 67.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.45% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.22.