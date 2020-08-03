Is NantHealth Inc. (NH) a good stock to buy now?

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) is 336.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $6.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The NH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -28.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -28.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is -5.58% and 15.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 10.84% at the moment leaves the stock 116.09% off its SMA200. NH registered 721.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3973 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5876.

The stock witnessed a -11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.14%, and is 9.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $517.82M and $90.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 900.00% and -29.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantHealth Inc. (NH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $18.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.50% in year-over-year returns.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in NantHealth Inc. (NH), with 71.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.34% while institutional investors hold 52.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.62M, and float is at 44.31M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 18.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 13.81 million shares valued at $21.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.49% of the NH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.31 million shares valued at $2.08 million to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.65 million shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $1.03 million, while Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $0.64 million.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at NantHealth Inc. (NH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

NantHealth Inc. (NH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading -15.64% down over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is -8.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 78.52% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.85.