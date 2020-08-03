MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) Volatility At 11.73%, Should You Add A Position?

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) is 28.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $7.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOBL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $7.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -55.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is 16.23% and 24.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock 32.04% off its SMA200. MOBL registered -9.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.56.

The stock witnessed a 27.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.88%, and is 13.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.73% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) has around 870 employees, a market worth around $742.37M and $206.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.90% and -20.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-139.50%).

MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MobileIron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $48.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in MobileIron Inc. (MOBL), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.29% while institutional investors hold 82.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.96M, and float is at 113.63M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 80.79% of the Float.

MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foster Brian, the company’s Senior VP, Product Management. SEC filings show that Foster Brian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $33750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

MobileIron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Parekh Sohail M. (Senior VP, Engineering) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $4.74 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the MOBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Randolph Gregory (SVP, Worldwide Sales) disposed off 19,863 shares at an average price of $4.26 for $84606.0. The insider now directly holds 355,613 shares of MobileIron Inc. (MOBL).

MobileIron Inc. (MOBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 22.79% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -18.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.69% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.