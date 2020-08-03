Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) is -57.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is 14.76% and 18.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.77 million and changing 12.82% at the moment leaves the stock -26.05% off its SMA200. NMCI registered -55.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7920 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9555.

The stock witnessed a 13.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.68%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.55% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.53 and Fwd P/E is 0.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.67% and -58.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI), with 11.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.50% while institutional investors hold 50.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.60M, and float is at 34.26M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 33.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Evermore Global Advisors, LLC with over 3.75 million shares valued at $3.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.83% of the NMCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mangrove Partners with 3.31 million shares valued at $2.35 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 683 Capital Management LLC which holds 2.23 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $1.59 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $83238.0.