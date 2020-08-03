New Big Money Means Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) is 96.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.63 and a high of $44.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDFN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.84% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -89.0% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.58, the stock is 4.09% and 13.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 65.92% off its SMA200. RDFN registered 134.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.55%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has around 3377 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $860.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 331.78% and -5.50% from its 52-week high.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redfin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $221.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Redfin Corporation (RDFN), with 3.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 99.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.44M, and float is at 92.93M with Short Float at 10.40%. Institutions hold 96.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.6 million shares valued at $163.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.70% of the RDFN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Durable Capital Partners LP with 9.09 million shares valued at $140.22 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 8.54 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $131.62 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 8.01% of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $122.47 million.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Redfin Corporation (RDFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frey Bridget, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Frey Bridget sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $42.51 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Redfin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Nielsen Christopher John (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $40.31 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16086.0 shares of the RDFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Wiener Adam (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 6,549 shares at an average price of $31.50 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 276,221 shares of Redfin Corporation (RDFN).

Redfin Corporation (RDFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) that is trading -11.74% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.31% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.81.