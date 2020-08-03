O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) is 90.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OIIM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is 68.47% and 91.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing 48.00% at the moment leaves the stock 117.64% off its SMA200. OIIM registered 141.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8254 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5170.

The stock witnessed a 105.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.27%, and is 55.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.47% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) has around 378 employees, a market worth around $89.31M and $63.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.00. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 239.80% and 33.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O2Micro International Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in O2Micro International Limited (OIIM), with institutional investors hold 37.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.82M, and float is at 25.64M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 37.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC with over 3.38 million shares valued at $4.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.00% of the OIIM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is DnB Asset Management AS with 2.68 million shares valued at $4.56 million to account for 10.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.01 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $2.59 million, while White Pine Capital, LLC holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $1.22 million.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 19.44% up over the past 12 months. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is 76.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -122.18% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 27550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.