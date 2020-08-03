Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Is Down -16.79% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) is -16.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLAG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.48% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.48% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is -7.39% and -15.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 23.24% at the moment leaves the stock -23.61% off its SMA200. PLAG registered -45.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6597 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8129.

The stock witnessed a -22.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.75%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.40% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $20.54M and $3.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 60.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.80% and -57.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.10%).

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -704.00% this year.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.90% while institutional investors hold 0.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.00M, and float is at 5.06M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 0.07% of the Float.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.