Positives for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) as stock gains in recent trading

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is -8.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $11.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is 29.51% and 32.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.26 million and changing 18.58% at the moment leaves the stock 10.68% off its SMA200. MDRX registered -12.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.12.

The stock witnessed a 36.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.40%, and is 28.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.52. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.37% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $425.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Top Institutional Holders

327 institutions hold shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 115.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.46M, and float is at 159.77M with Short Float at 11.91%. Institutions hold 113.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.79 million shares valued at $153.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.41% of the MDRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.87 million shares valued at $146.94 million to account for 12.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.96 million shares representing 10.43% and valued at over $119.4 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 7.67% of the shares totaling 12.46 million with a market value of $87.74 million.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khorey Lisa, the company’s Chief Client Delivery Officer. SEC filings show that Khorey Lisa sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $7.06 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that Farley Brian (EVP and CAO) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $7.01 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Poulton Richard J. (President & CFO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 660,998 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) that is trading -7.25% down over the past 12 months. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is 90.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.99% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.15.