Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is 200.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.53% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.53% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -3.55% and -27.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.43 million and changing 13.14% at the moment leaves the stock 56.04% off its SMA200. MARK registered 75.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 167.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9240 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1483.

The stock witnessed a -32.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 187.04%, and is 8.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.39% over the week and 11.72% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $160.53M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 520.00% and -56.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (179.20%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $1.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -54.30% in year-over-year returns.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), with 26.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.23% while institutional investors hold 19.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.41M, and float is at 85.77M with Short Float at 15.11%. Institutions hold 14.19% of the Float.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -29.53% down over the past 12 months. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is -15.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.34% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.