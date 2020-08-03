SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) is -17.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 15.60% and 10.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 10.90% at the moment leaves the stock 5.00% off its SMA200. SLS registered -54.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1017 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6470.

The stock witnessed a 26.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.27%, and is 9.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.88% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 144.67% and -71.38% from its 52-week high.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.10% this year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS), with 139.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 14.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.38M, and float is at 6.29M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 14.53% of the Float.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.